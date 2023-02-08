While the Citrus Tower is under new ownership, that of Simchat Torah Beit Midrash, its previous owner said he is delighted and thrilled to see the Citrus Tower properties passed on to the community minded organization.
In a number of ways it is proof of God and miracles wrought. That is because the sale was precipitated by involvement with the church (not STBM).
“I originally bought the Citrus Tower as a commercial real estate investment in 1995, proudly owning it for 28 years,” said Greg Homan, who has gone on to purchase a number of commercial properties.
Several years ago he was joined by his son Scott to help run and lease his holdings. However, over these past few years Scott has grown extensively involved as a minister with Clermont-based Beloved Church. Along with that was time with family. Together, these left less available time for the Tower.
Included in the decision to sell, according to Homan, was that the local and state governments were becoming more difficult to deal with; as well as real estate taxes had been raised to the point it made it difficult and nearly impossible to profitably run their Citrus Tower property as a business.
On top of all that was age. Thus, at 67, Homan decided the time was right to slow down.
Following a trip with his wife Suzie to Israel last year, Homan felt emotionally touched about life, his family and his career. Noting that if he ever sold the Citrus Tower, he had always hoped it would be passed on to a community-minded nonprofit organization.
Homan had an ongoing relationship with Rabbi Messer and Simchat Torah Beit Midrash, as he had sold what used to be a former bank building to Messer and Simchat Torah Beit Midrash.
So it was that Homan and Messer reconnected at the right time, and the deal was done to close the sale in September 2022.
“I know that the Citrus Tower is now in great hands,” said Homan. “I am very confident that its successful value to the community will go on for many more years!”
However, don’t expect Homan to step away from involvement with the community. It’s not the “Homan way.”
“Our family has always been proud to represent Clermont. “I graduated from Clermont High School.” He added that his mother, Bonnie Homan Ray, was the Clermont Cooper Library librarian for many years. “As owner of the Citrus Tower, I was always asked to speak at various events, while representing Clermont. I loved it.”
He took pride in ownership of the Citrus Tower, and it showed, as he reeled off some of the highlights of nearly three decades of ownership.
“We always held numerous free community events at the Citrus Tower, including a major fireworks display on our 50th anniversary celebration. We invested $250,000 in fireworks. We brought in the London Symphony Orchestra for a special concert that was coordinated with the event and the fireworks,” said Homan. “It was our gift to the City of Clermont and to the people who have graciously supported us for so many years.”