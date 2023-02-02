If you have ever entertained creating a haven for hummingbirds on your property, or even if you would simply like to learn more about these marvelous avians, a free program on hummingbirds by naturalist Lavon Silvernell takes place from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11 at Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive.
Silvernell will help you assess your landscape from a hummer's perspective, as well as share fascinating facts about these tiny birds and how you can entice the little dynamos to spend more time in your yard by meeting their needs for food, water, and shelter in a manner they can't resist. An additional visual treat will be photos of wildflowers with hummingbird appeal. Perhaps these will inspire you to add some of these Florida beauties to your yard.
Attendees will get a handout listing hummingbird plants and be able to participate in a drawing for some of those plants.
Refreshments will be provided.
This program is being sponsored and presented by the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Passionflower.FNPSchapters.org
Melanie Simon is the president of the Florida Native Plant Society Passionflower Chapter. She can be reached at 407-468-6329.