Love. One. Another.
This past Sunday I attended the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at the Civic and Performing Arts facility. What a moving tribute. At times I found myself tearing up, listening to the stories from those there that day in New York City and Ground Zero. At least two of the speakers battled through tears to recount that tragic day, as each was personally involved and affected.
One of the consistent themes made by several speakers was how that day brought us together as a nation, but how, 21 years later, today there is such a divide; one that perhaps was unforeseeable, let alone even imagined.
Then I returned to the office, and there it was, a post by someone who used the announcement about the upcoming Sept. 11 memorial ceremony as an excuse to inject partisan politics that had nothing at all to do with the tragedy of 9/11.
To state I was furious is an understatement. If there is one thing I will not abide by, it is when someone posts a comment on the newspaper’s Facebook page that is inappropriate, and that post, which I immediately deleted, was just that: a desecration.
I am not against discourse, in fact, I encourage it. However, there are parameters of civility and decency that are to be honored. These are not considerations that need to be explained, as these simply are simple human decencies, but sometimes the obvious isn’t so obvious.
When it comes to posting a comment on the Facebook page (and this also applies to letters to the editor) It doesn’t have to contain profanity, but if it is vulgar by being out of place to the topic posted, I will exercise (and I have exercised) my discretion to remove it, as well as block that individual; anyone who gets blocked must contact me and in a civil tone engage in conversation as to why I should reinstate the privilege to comment on the newspaper’s Facebook site.
You do not have to agree with another person; in fact, you don’t even have to respect that person’s viewpoint (for example, if someone spouts Neo-Nazi propaganda). However, any and all comments are to refrain from name calling and any other forms of belittlement.
Also, do not use the News Leader Facebook page or letter to the editor to complain about a business with which you may have had a negative experience. That is unfair to the person owning and/or operating the business, as they may not be aware of the posting, or if they are, finding it necessary to respond, taking their focus away from their core responsibilities.
It all boils down to this: compassion; and compassion boils down to this: Love. One. Another.