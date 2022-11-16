* Tangerine, these are all they claim,
A sweet tartness will make your taste buds flame
(* with a tip o’ the hat to the 1942 hit song “Tangerine” as performed by the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra and vocalized by Helen O’Connell and Bob Eberly)
Fall harvest is a time to celebrate abundance, and what better way to celebrate by participating in a free U-Pick event and the opportunity to pick fresh tangerines,
The pickings will run 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on Saturdays, Nov. 19, 26, and Dec. 3, 10, at Cherrylake, 7836 Cherry Lake Road, Groveland.
But there will be more to that than just picking fruit.
Also included will be painting activities; a native pollinator garden; riding a farm tractor; and viewing an artisan marketplace.
(Please note that service animals covered by the ADA are welcome. All other animals including comfort animals are prohibited.)