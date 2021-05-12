The LPGA’s Symetra Tour returns to Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-In-The-Hills for the second annual Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship May 28–30, and spectators can catch all the action for free.
Competitors will battle for a total purse of $200,000, an increase of $75,000 from the inaugural event last fall, on the El Campeón course. Individuals are set to compete in a 54-hole stroke-play format with a cut to the low 60 players and ties after 36 holes. The winner’s share for the event is $30,000.
Spectator admission and parking is free at the resort, though there are options to enhance the experience. For $50, visitors can receive wristbands that give them access to the VIP Tent on the golf course, with views of the 18th green and 1st tee, and more.
Mission Inn Resort & Club will also host a pro-am event May 26 and May 27. For $3,500, you can partake of the Pro-Am VIP Experience and play golf with a rising star in the LPGA on either day.
Mission Inn Resort and Club has welcomed more than 20 NCAA Championships to its two courses, as well as several U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur qualifiers. The Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship in 2020 marked the first LPGA Tour family event contested on the George O’Neil-designed track, El Campeón, which celebrates 104 years of golf history.
The Symetra Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and has a mission to prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour.
The philanthropic beneficiary for this tournament is the Junior Golf Association.
For more information, visit missioninnresort.com.