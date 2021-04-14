The LPGA’s Symetra Tour is returning to Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-In-The-Hills for the second annual Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship May 28–30.
“The entire Mission Inn family is so pleased to, once again, be part of the Symetra Tour in May of 2021,” said Bud Beucher, club vice president and general manager. “We and our great sponsors, AdventHealth, Visit Lake, Keiser College of Golf, Lassiterware Insurance agency, Target Specialties, Kirby Tents, Kevco Builders, and Sysco Foods are helping to make this event one of Central Florida’s premier women’s professional golf events.”
Competitors will battle for a total purse of $200,000, an increase of $75,000 from the inaugural event last fall, on the El Campeón course. Individuals are set to compete in a 54-hole stroke-play format with a cut to the low 60 players and ties after 36 holes. The winner’s share for the event is $30,000.
“We are thrilled that the Symetra Tour will return to Mission Inn Resort & Club during the 2021 Road to the LPGA schedule,” said Jason Siegel, President & CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. “It’s a testament to the wonderful support we receive from Lake County along with the exceptional hospitality from Bud Beucher’s team at Mission Inn. We’re excited to welcome the staff and players back to the region.”
Mission Inn Resort and Club has welcomed more than 20 NCAA Championships to its two courses, as well as several U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur qualifiers. The Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship in 2020 marked the first LPGA Tour family event contested on the George O’Neil-designed track, El Campeón, which celebrates 104 years of golf history.
Mission Inn Resort & Club will also host a pro-am event May 26 and May 27.
For more information, including volunteer opportunities, contact John Konicek at johnksymetratour@gmail.com. For sponsorship and pro-am playing opportunities, contact Roy Schindele at rschindele@missioninnresort.com.
The Symetra Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and has a mission to prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour.
The philanthropic beneficiary for this tournament is the Junior Golf Association.