Over 1,400 LSSC students received a $500 surprise when they opened their email inboxes recently, when Lake-Sumter State College’s next round of COVID-19 relief assistance funds were released into student accounts.
“Despite economic challenges, our students continue to invest in their future,” says Dr. Stan Sidor, college president. “We are proud to continue our rich legacy of supporting our students and providing them with opportunities to continue their educational progress.”
For this round of assistance, students in financial need were identified utilizing data from the FAFSA process, even if they didn’t elect other federal financial aid this semester. Students with the greatest need received $500, while other students will receive between $200 and $500, based on their expected family contribution.
Students can direct this funding to where it’s needed most by paying for education expenses or to cover living expenses. The relief funding can be direct deposited to the student’s bank accounts after posting to the individual LSSC student account.
Students enrolling in summer and fall semesters will be eligible for additional funding assistance, but must complete the FAFSA to meet guidelines on federal matching gifts.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Lake-Sumter State College has provided over $2,500,000 in scholarships, technology, food distributions, and direct financial support to its students. Following is a summary of the various assistance option available.
Emergency Deans, designated professional staff who provide referrals, support, and assistance to students experiencing significant and immediate needs, have been helping students during the coronavirus pandemic. Working with the Emergency Deans, students can request a referral to counseling sessions from a mental health professional during times of crisis. LSSC provides students five free sessions to assist with immediate and emergency support.
Thanks to support from the LSSC Foundation and private donors, LSSC volunteers provided thousands of local families with over 193,500 pounds of food during three food distribution events in Leesburg and Clermont.
To help students transition to online courses, over 150 laptops from classrooms and labs across campus were redeployed and loaned to students in need. These laptops provided the necessary technology requirements for Zoom and other online learning platforms. LSSC has begun replacing loaner laptops with brand-new laptop replacements that the student can keep. This program provides students additional technology stability.
Much like with the laptops, some students did not have reliable internet at home. With support from LSSC Information Technology, students were provided with mobile hotspots to provide a reliable internet connection using cellular data.
With financial support from federal relief funds, LSSC awarded 1,158 students a total of $1,153,190 in direct financial assistance in the summer and fall semesters. Students were able to direct use this funding where it was needed most, based on their individual circumstances.
LSSC partnered with the Lake County Board of County Commissioners to provide grants to cover the costs of up to three courses for the spring semester. Students eligible for this grant were in high-demand fields such as nursing (ASN/BSN), electrical distribution, IT, cybersecurity and criminal justice.
In 2020, the LSSC Foundation increased its scholarship awards by nearly 20% to award a record $700,000-plus in scholarships to over 800 students. Support for these scholarship awards comes from financial support of individuals, organizations and businesses in the community.
Founded in 1962, Lake-Sumter State College offers degree and certification programs in Lake and Sumter counties. Learn more at www.lssc.edu.