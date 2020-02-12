LEESBURG, Fla. – Lake-Sumter State College’s Continuing Education courses are non-credit courses offered to support or enhance business, industry, government, and general recreation in the communities of Lake and Sumter Counties.
To register for a course, visit LSSC.edu/CE or contact Continuing Education at 352-435-5038 or ConEd@LSSC.edu.
Phlebotomy
This program consists of 40 hours of classroom instruction and each student will complete 75 successful venipunctures. Subjects include ethical and professional responsibilities, anatomy and some medical terminology, venipuncture and capillary techniques, safety procedures and infection control, specimen collection and specimen processing. Students will learn to collect blood samples from adults, children and infants. Emphasis will also be placed on basic laboratory function which will include laboratory testing, laboratory departments and basic laboratory protocol.
Successfully completing Phlebotomy and Phlebotomy Practical - Part II entitles the participant to apply to take a nationally approved certification examination provided by The American Society of Phlebotomy Technicians (ASPT). The cost of this exam is approximately $90 and is not covered in this course fee.
Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and be a citizen or have legal permission to work in the USA. It is essential that students be able to read, comprehend, write and speak basic English and have strong communication and interpretive skills.
Date: February 15 - April 21
Time: 9 AM- 4 PM (Tuesdays)
Location: Leesburg Campus
Cost: $545
The Art of Real BBQ
BBQ chef, David Schaefer, former owner of Stump Jumper BBQ in Concord, MA, will teach the essentials for making the real thing. Students will learn about the right cuts of meats, sauces, and seasonings to prepare world-class Southern barbecue. Students will learn how to prepare succulent meats, such as Memphis Style spareribs, Carolina Style pulled pork, and Texas beef brisket, along with some of the side dishes that complement them. You will also learn about marinades, rubs, brines, and sauces while learning which ingredients are best for long, slow barbecue flavors vs. high-temp grilling, and how to create specific flavors for specific foods. Don't forget your containers for leftovers!
Date: February 25
Time: 6-8 PM (Tuesday)
Location: Leesburg Campus
Cost: $55
About Lake-Sumter State College
Founded in 1962, Lake-Sumter State College (LSSC) offers high-quality education at an affordable price to the communities of Lake and Sumter counties. As a proud member of the Florida College System, LSSC serves more than 6,000 students annually at three locations: Leesburg, South Lake (Clermont), and Sumterville. LSSC offers certificate and degree programs designed to support and prepare students for today’s dynamic workforce. LSSC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Through a DirectConnectTM partnership with the University of Central Florida, students graduating with an Associate in Arts are guaranteed admission to UCF. Learn more about LSSC at www.lssc.edu.