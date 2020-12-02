Six Lake-Sumter State College cross country runners completed their 2020 season at the NJCAA National Championships hosted in Iowa in November, earning national recognitions.
Alexander Croy, Nicholas Atkinson, William Troupe, Adolfo Saucedo Flores and Ernesto Velasquez all qualified for Nationals on the men’s team, and Kyja Williams on the women’s team.
“These student-athletes have been phenomenal all season long,” said head coach Cristy Snellgroves. “They have put both of our programs on the map in just two short years of existence. I am so proud of all of their accomplishments both on the course and in the classroom. I cannot thank them enough for such a great season under such difficult circumstances.”
After placing second in the Region 8 meet and earning All-State recognition, women’s runner Williams ran 20:09.55 to finish 17th at Nationals in a pool of over 115 runners. She was selected as an NJCAA Coaches Association All-America runner after the event.
Alexander Croy was the top finisher for the Lakehawks men’s team, coming in 13th with a time of 26:36.91. His top 15 finish earned him NJCAA All-America status.
Nicholas Atkinson was next from LSSC to cross the line, 36th among the 112 competitors. Adolfo Saucedo Flores, along with William Troupe, ran through the finish line back-to-back, placing 39th and 40th respectively, followed by Ernesto Velasquez to complete the team.
With five runners competing and four finishing in the top 40, LSSC finished seventh at Nationals as a team.