The Lake-Sumter State College Foundation received a $20,000 donation from Ernie Morris Enterprises, Inc. to support students at Lake-Sumter State College.
“EMEI was blessed with an exceptional year, and we are humbled to share our resources with Lake-Sumter State College and our community,” said EMEI vice president Tim Morris. “Preparing a student for life’s journey is vital for their personal success. LSSC has continued to raise the bar for student success!”
In 2020, the LSSC Foundation has awarded over $700,000 in scholarships to LSSC students, an all-time record as students cope with the economic impacts of the global pandemic.