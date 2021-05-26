Kids’ College and Xploration at Lake-Sumter State College is excited to offer opportunities to participate in Kids College 2021. Parents and students can choose academic classes for students looking to stay sharp over the summer, and recreational options such as arts and crafts, sports, and performing arts for a little summer fun!
“Students can still interact and socialize with their classmates while trying out a new interest or practicing their skills,” explains DeAnna Diggs, LSSC’s Director of Youth Development. Kids College has dozens of course options for students in grades 1 through 5. Love the outdoors?
Kids choosing Bugs, Bugs, Bugs will explore the world from a bug’s eye view. They’ll learn about different bugs that you might encounter in different habitats, including their own backyard.
Plus, they’ll build their own bug habitat and learn the roles that bugs play in our lives. Go for the Gold with Archery – a Kids College favorite! Earn awards as you master the bow & arrow online.
Students with prior experience in Archery, you will improve your archery skills by learning advanced aiming techniques, shooting from greater distances, and enjoying challenging new games. The course ends with games, including a balloon shoot and an official tournament with award ribbons.