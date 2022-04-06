LEESBURG— Planning for college? Or perhaps you’re ready to start a new career or take your current one to the next level? Lake-Sumter State College is inviting current students, prospective students, their families, and the community to a “Campus Block Party” Saturday, April 2 in Clermont.
The event will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at LSSC’s South Lake Campus, located at 1250 N. Hancock Road, Clermont.
The block party will provide an opportunity for the community to become more familiar with Lake-Sumter State College, the programs offered on campus, and everything that LSSC has to offer.
Application fees will be waived for students who apply for admission and staff will process applications on the spot for admissions decisions.
Current students can receive assistance with course registration for upcoming semesters.
Assistance completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will also be available for any high school student.
Representatives from LSSC partners will also be present, including Lake Tech, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, and the UCF Connect.
WANT TO ATTEND OR LEARN MORE?
Visit: www.lssc.edu/blockparty
ABOUT LAKE SUMTER STATE COLLEGE
Founded in 1962, Lake-Sumter State College (LSSC) offers a high-quality education at an affordable price to the communities of Lake and Sumter counties. As a proud member of the Florida College System, LSSC serves more than 6,000 students annually at three locations: Leesburg, South Lake (Clermont), and Sumterville.
LSSC offers non-credit, certificate, and degree programs designed to support and prepare students for today’s dynamic workforce. LSSC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Learn more about LSSC at www.lssc.edu
Kevin Yurasek is the Executive Director of Strategic Communications for Lake-Sumter State College. He may be reached at: yurasekk@lssc.edu