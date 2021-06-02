In accordance with Florida Statutes 1009.23(20), Lake-Sumter State College is notifying the community of proposed changes in institutional student fees for the 2020-2021 academic year before their consideration at the District Board of Trustees of Lake-Sumter State College meeting on June 23.
For the 2021-22 academic year, the only changes to course fees are implementation of fees for a new program. Details on course-specific fees can be found at www.lssc.edu/newsroom.
Lake-Sumter State College reviews student fees annually to ensure that fees do not exceed the cost of the services provided.
No tuition increases are being proposed.