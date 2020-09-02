Graduates of Lake-Sumter State College’s AS in Engineering Technology – Substation and Relay Technology Specialization have a new option to continue their engineering education: Daytona State’s Bachelors of Science in Engineering Technology. Daytona State’s BSET is accredited by ABET, a crucial quality assurance indicator for engineering and technology programs. Graduation from an ABET accredited program is required for future qualification in the Professional Engineer licensure. LSSC graduates interested in learning more about this transfer opportunity can contact LSSC at 352-568-0001 or contact Daytona State College at www.daytonastate.edu.