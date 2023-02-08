Behind 21 hits, 17 runs scored and zero errors defensively, Lake-Sumter State College (LSSC) softball entered the 2023 season with a bang with back-to-back one-hit shutouts over Georgia Highlands College (GHC) on Feb. 28, with Ali Shenefield winning game one and Darian Pippin game two.
GAME ONE
Lake-Sumter 7, Georgia Highlands 0
In just the first three innings, Shenefield struck out five of the first nine Georgia Highland batters. Up to the fourth inning, Shenefield was maintaining a no-hitter before GHC’s second baseman Alli Deweese managed a double; it did not gain much ground for the Chargers.
Then the Lakehawks found homeplate for the first time in the third innings as Reese Snipes blasted a double to left center to score Tatum McGrath. Raquel Camuglia followed with another double to right center to score Snipes from second. By game’s end, Shenefield registered the shutout win to move to 1-0 on the season while recording 10 strikeouts and allowing just one hit.
Offensively, the Lakehawks added two more runs in the fourth after sophomore Makenzi Heaton led off with a deep double to left field. Alex Baez came up with a bunt for a base hit to advance, pinch runner for Heaton, Kiara Smith to third. Bella Baez singled to center to score Smith and give the Lakehawks a 3-0 lead.
GHC made a pitching switch but the damage had already been done. Keeping the ball down and hard with runners in scoring position, the Lakehawks were able to extend their lead to 7-0. LSSC took game one against GHC in the top of the seventh inning.
GAME TWO
Lake-Sumter 10, Georgia Highlands 0
Game two started the same defensively for the Lakehawks as it had with game one, this time with junior Darrie Pippin dominating the mound for the first three innings. It remained that way for the game-shortened matchup.
Pippin's no-hitter was broken up in the top of the fourth with a two-out single to right field by GHC's first baseman Abigail Lathrop. Pippin silenced the Charger offense for the remainder of the game.
Offensively, the Lakehawks jumped on the Chargers in the first inning via smart baserunning and two extra base hits; all told, the Lakehawks managed three runs to cross the plate.
During the third inning, Snipes led off with a line drive double to right. Desiree Romeo comes up with her second big hit to right field to score Snipes from second base. Alexis Adams drew a walk and Emily Gable entered the game to pinch run for Adams.
Kreighten Steinke laid down a perfect bunt to advance Romeo and Gable to third and second respectively. Baez reached first on a hit-by-pitch, then a pass ball advanced all runners allowing Romeo to score.
The Lakehawks added two more runs in the fourth starting with Bender launching her first collegiate homerun to dead center. Snipes tried to follow Bender with a ball off the left center fence the very next but was still able to leg out a triple. Camuglia and Romeo drew back-to-back walks to bring up Adams with bases loaded.
The Charger defense faltered trying to field two hard hit ground balls and the Lakehawks managed two more runs from a bases loaded situation. The Lakehawks added two more runs in the fourth with singles from Steinke and Baez, to bring the Lakehawks lead to 10-0.
The game concluded by mercy rule after a three-up-three-down fifth inning.
