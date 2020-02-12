February 13 – Thursday – 11:30 a.m.
Leesburg Community Center 109 East Dixie Ave., Leesburg—$12
LIFE is a social support program for the widowed sponsored by Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, but is open to all area widows and widowers. Our Leesburg Luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on February 13 inside the new Leesburg Community Center, 109 East Dixie Avenue, Leesburg, in beautiful Venetian Gardens. Cost is $12.00. After a delicious buffet-style lunch, we’ll play Bingo with prizes galore, including Rick Reed’s Speed Bingo, a much quicker version of the popular game. We will also play a variety of Bingo patterns. To supplement the cache of prizes, members are encouraged to bring a white elephant-type gift, new or used, funny or serious, but something you wouldn’t mind taking home. Please call to 787-0403 to RSVP or for more information.
February 19 – Wednesday – 11:30 a.m.
LAKE TECH - 2001 Kurt Street, Eustis- $12
(About a mile north of US Highway 441 on Kurt Street)
Our lunch is prepared by Lake Tech’s excellent Culinary Arts Program. After lunch, we’ll play Bingo with prizes galore, including Rick Reed’s Speed Bingo, which is a much quicker version of the popular game, as well as a variety of Bingo patterns. To supplement the cache of prizes, members are encouraged to bring a white elephant-type gift, new, used, funny or serious, something you wouldn’t mind taking home. Please call to 787-0403 to RSVP or for more information.
LIFE meets monthly for lunch and also schedules bus trips and/or u-drive trips. There is no charge to belong to this group, founded locally in 1997. LIFE luncheons are scheduled the second Thursday of each month at the Leesburg Community Building in Venetian Gardens and the third Wednesday of each month at the Lake Tech Culinary Arts dining room in Eustis, except for school breaks.