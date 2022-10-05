Tables were set up underneath the pavilion at Waterfront Park bearing photos and other memorabilia about people. Banners along the lip of the stage was likewise. Another table on the outskirts of the structure held containers and inside those containers were people’s names. Another set-up displayed names on postcards.
At another part of the outskirt of the pavilion tables were set up for people to register to participate in the annual “Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash Clermont 5k run held Saturday, Sept. 24.
It was a gathering both joyous and sorrow-laden for family, friends and supporters of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
“This is one of the largest turnouts, more than 100 registrants,” said Dan Marquith, the director of MADD Central Florida. The purpose of the event, he later added, had multiple aspects, among those of remembrance. “The most important thing we do is honor the victims.”
Lives every day are lost by people who made the wrong decision, to get behind the wheel whether inebriated, under medication, and/or even taking illicit drugs; as a consequence, they end up killing someone, be it a pedestrian or a person in a vehicle, whether theirs or one they struck.
“We see this across the nation every day,” Marquith said. Too often, he added, it leads to lae enforcement having to make arrests. “That’s our last resort. We don’t want to see you drinking, we want you to make wise choices.”
Serving as the emcee, Marquith welcomed and thanked everyone, from volunteers to participants to the Clermont Police Department and Chief Charles Broadway, to Mayor Tim Murry and the City of Clermont, but most importantly, to the family and friends of lost loved ones.
“No one ever comes to MADD because they want to,” said Marquith in his opening remarks and called upon Marion Areizaga to join him. Areizaga is the mother of Angelina Anderson, who died a year ago on Christmas Eve. As he spoke, hugging her, Areizaga cried. She bowed her head, covered her eyes and fought to keep her upper torso from heaving in sobs.
(Editor’s note: The event that caused the death of Angelina Anderson is too personal and gruesome, so is being withheld out of respect to the family. The irony is, Anderson was the designated driver.)
“She was the baby,” Areizaga said; she had one sister and six brothers. The aftermath has been terrible. “We’re all broken. She had a heart. She loved everybody.”
She is also angry at the justice system, as the man who caused her daughter’s death is free. She claimed he has never been charged.
“I don’t understand Florida law,” she said. “If this was New York, where I’m from …” her voice tailed off from there. “He has 32 priors, and they still let him walk free.”
She added that the perpetrator is a “gang banger” and selling drugs.
Another family angry with the justice system are the Bakers. Just two days before the MADD event they were in the courtroom as the person who took the life of their daughter/mother and cousin, Tierra Chambers (along with her friends Sha'kelia Smith, Kambrea Smith and Roslyn Felton) was sentenced to only four years in prison.
Heather Finley was driving impaired, but within the legal limit when she struck the vehicle that killed Chambers and the others in 2018. She only was sentenced to four years in a plea bargain because that was the only way the judge could guarantee Finley would serve time due to complications in the investigation.
Kristi McElroy, who recently began December 2021 as the program director for Central Florida MADD, was aware of the case, as she has been in touch with the family of Chambers, but she was well aware why the sentence was only four years.
The justice system is like that when it comes to the issue of drunk or impaired driving. The emphasis isn’t there to bring these cases to court more expediently.
She spoke from her experience as having been a law enforcement officer 22 years, first in Massachusetts and then Osceola County. Too frequently had she seen the aftermath of such incidents.
“This is why MADD conducts these events, which is now known as “Decide to Ride.” We want people to make the decision before you go,” she said. That decision is to have everything “in place” before starting out. With that she made one last comment. “I hope one day to be out of a job. We don’t want to have any more victims.”