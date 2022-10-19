The 2022-2023 concert series kicks off 7:30 p.m.,.Thursday Oct. 27 at the Living Drama Theatre, Eustis Plaza, 431 Plaza Drive. It will be followed at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 at Minneola City Hall, 800 U.S. 27.
Attendees are urged to arrive early for upfront seating.
“The Magic of Mendelssohn” concert will be conducted by Carl Topilow of the Cleveland Pops. They will feature the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto as one of the most beloved violin concertos of all time. World-renown violin virtuoso Konstantin Dimitrov of Bulgaria will be performing. violin virtuoso
The first half of the concerts will be devoted to the youthful works of Mendelssohn. The other half of the concert will begin with the “Maple Leaf Rag.” This will be followed by The intermezzo from the opera “Cavalleria Rusticana” composed by Mascagni.
Then, the famous “Pavane” by Gabriel Faure with its haunting and ethereal flute solo, will be performed by Nicolas Real. Brahms “Hungarian Dance No. 5” will liven things up followed by the unpredictable antics of Carl Topilow, on his red clarinet, with Konstantin Dimitrov playing “Czardas”
LATER THIS SEASON
DECEMBER
Topilow will return Dec. 8 and 9 for two Christmas and Chanukah Concerts.
JANUARY
On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, a New Year’s Concert will be held at The Cross (formerly Lake Receptions), in Mount Dora. This Viennese style performance will be conducted by Paul Hostetter. The second New Year’s Concert will take place at the Minneola City Hall.
FEBRUARY
On Feb. 2 and3, the Florida Lakes Symphony will perform a special Valentine’s concert with romantic themes and surprise guests.
MARCH
Carl Topilow will be back to share an inspiring Irish program on March 9-10.
APRIL
The season will conclude April 20-21 with a Spring Pops program.
ABOUT THE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
In 2005 internationally respected classical concert pianist and composer Guy Saint-Clair came to Lake County with his wife, portrait/wildlife artist Audrey Sanders. That same year they established Lake County’s first professional symphony orchestra, the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra. Through the years, they have hosted a series of guest conductors from around the world. Virtuoso Bulgarian violinist Konstantin Dimitrov continues to anchor the orchestra since 2006 as Concert Master and soloist.
CARL TOPILOW
Is the orchestra’s principal guest conductor. Topilow, is in his 25th year as Founding Conductor of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra. He is Director of the Cleveland Institute of Music’s orchestral program, Music Director of the National Repertory Orchestra and the Firelands Symphony Orchestra in Sandusky, Ohio. He has served as a guest conductor for more than 120 orchestras in 37 states and 12 foreign countries. Topilow continues to perform as clarinetist with orchestras as well as with piano in informal recitals.
DONORS AND SPONSORS WELCOMED
The Florida Lakes Symphony is thankful for sponsors through whom the orchestra is able to bring these special concerts to all of us. To become a sponsor, contact Audrey Sanders at 352-343-0733.
WANT TO ATTEND?
Concert tickets are $42 in advance or $45 at the door. Families of four ( two adults and two students) are only $50. Students are only $15 with accompanying parents; or teachers are only $25. Group tickets are always available.
Six Concert Season tickets: $222 and five concertS: $180. Call 352-343-0733 for more information and to pay by credit card.
You can mail checks for tickets to: FLSO, 112 First Street, Tavares, FL 32778.
TO LEARN MORE
www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com
Follow the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra on Facebook at::
https://www.facebook.com/floridalakesymphonyorchestra/?ref=bookmarks