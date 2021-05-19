Leesburg is hosting 80 of the top professional anglers in the world May 21–26, as they compete for more than $805,000 at the Harris Chain of Lakes. This is the third bass pro tour event of the season for the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour, and it’s being filmed for for broadcast later this year on the Discovery Channel.
The six-day event, hosted by Lake County, will feature professional anglers Kevin VanDam, Jordan Lee and Jacob Wheeler, as well as locals including Lakeland’s Bobby Lane, Gainesville’s Shaw Grigsby and DeBary’s John Cox competing for a purse of more than $805,000, including a top payout of $100,000 and valuable points in hopes of qualifying for REDCREST 2022, the Bass Pro Tour championship.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour to Lake County and the historic Harris Chain of Lakes,” said Lake County Commissioner and Tourist Development Council Chairman Doug Shields. “Lake County has some of the best bass fishing in the state of Florida as well as so many things to do off of the water.”
The tournament will be fished using MLF’s catch, weigh, immediate-release format, in which the anglers try to catch as much weight as they can each day, while also feeling the pressure and intensity of the SCORETRACKER® leaderboard.
The Harris Chain of Lakes (Big Harris, Lake Eustis, Lake Dora, Lake Carlton, Horseshow Lake, Little Lake Harris, Lake Denham and Lake Beauclair) and the canals within the chain will be used for the Qualifying and Knockout Rounds. Locking is not allowed to Lake Apopka and Lake Griffin. Lake Griffin and the canals within the lake will be used for Championship Round. Locking to Lake Eustis is not allowed.
Anglers will take off from the Venetian Gardens Ski Beach Boat Ramp, located at 201 E. Lake Harris Drive, in Leesburg, at 6:30 a.m. during the Qualifying and Knockout Rounds, and from Herlon Park, located at 700 N. Blvd. E., in Leesburg, for the Championship Round. Each Qualifying and Knockout Round day’s General Tire Takeout will be held at the Gardens, beginning at 3:30 p.m., while the final-day Championship Round Takeout will be held at Herlon Park.
Fans are welcome to attend, but encouraged to follow the event online throughout the day on the MLF NOW!® live stream and SCORETRACKER® coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
For details and updated information on Major League Fishing and the Bass Pro Tour, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.