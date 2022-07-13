Handsome Mission made his way down to Houndhaven from Louisiana. While we don’t know much about this southern boy’s past, we can tell you from the moment he arrived at Houndhaven, he’s been nothing but a big sweetheart. Mission was diagnosed with heartworms, so when he was finally done with his treatment, he was excited to finally be able to run around and play with the other dogs. He has quickly become a volunteer favorite for the way he shows his love of life and love of people.
Mission is a gorgeous, one-year-old Chocolate Labrador Retriever. He weighs 77 pounds of pure love. Mission is interested in meeting other dogs and enjoys.Besides running and playing, Mission loves water and ice. At adoption events he can be found in the kiddie pool cooling off and crunching on ice. He also enjoys his Nylabone and keeps himself entertained by tossing it around his kennel.
Mission knows “sit” and is so eager to please that he hopes his new family will teach him more. He loves to snuggle and get lots of hugs and kisses. Mission may be a big boy, but he’s got a sweet soul that makes him a wonderful companion. He’s still young, so he would do great with an active family that will enjoy including Mission on adventures and see the joy of watching this fella blossom with their family.
If you’ve been looking for a sweet chunk of chocolate, Mission is better than anything you could find in the candy aisle. Please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application.
Interested in volunteering at Houndhaven? Mission and all of his friends would love to have you spend time with them at the shelter or at adoption events. Contact houndhaveninc@aol.com for more information.