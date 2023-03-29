In recent weeks, I have voted on or introduced legislation that makes the government more accountable to the American people, protects the retirement plans of American taxpayers and seniors and reversed policies that would make our nation less safe.
For several years, I have introduced legislation that would require more accountability around executive orders and advocated for my colleagues’ support. Recently, the House passed the REIN IN Act, legislation that requires the President to estimate the inflationary effects of major executive orders and provide those estimates to Congress.
Recently, a bill nullifying changes to D.C.’s Criminal Code to reduce penalties for violent crimes passed the U.S. House with strong bipartisan support. The U.S. Senate has an identical bill that also has bipartisan support and President Biden has announced he will sign this legislation.
When known criminals are allowed to walk free without accountability, the results are often disastrous. Prosecutors’ failure to prosecute criminals that commit violent offenses, contributes to skyrocketing rates of violent crime. I recently introduced legislation with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) that would expose prosecutors who fail to fulfill their duties so they can be held accountable.
Along with Rep. Bilirakis (R-FL) and other House colleagues, I have reintroduced the Major Richard Star Act. This legislation would allow combat-disabled uniform service retirees with fewer than 20 years of service to receive veterans disability compensation and retired pay, or combat-related compensation. The men and women of our military routinely face unique risks in the line of duty. It is our responsibility to recognize the extraordinary sacrifices of our service members and ensure their access to the highest health and rehabilitative care. We owe them a debt we can never repay.