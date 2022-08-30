Most recently, Katelyn and Samantha Cruz, ages 16 and 12 respectively, were high stepping — actually, “high kicking” it — in Sofia, Bulgaria from July 28-Aug. 8.
The Clermont-based sisters, who represented Puerto Rico (more on that later) in the World Taekwondo Championships, were the only siblings from Florida to compete; and one of only three sets of siblings from the U.S. at the competition.
At the world championship, Samantha, who competed at the Cadet Division, came in fifth place; competitors from more than 20 countries competed in that division.
However, Katelyn, who competed in the Junior Division (ages 12-14) did not place. Still she is undaunted.
“Bulgaria was a lot of fun and I’m really pleased with my performance,” she said.
“I love my sport. It can be nerve racking competing against the best in the world, but when it’s my turn on the mat, I focus on winning and it’s really exciting.
Regardless, their father, Anibal Cruz, who accompanied the girls, bursts with pride over their participation, as it is no simple feat making the team (there were seven in the Cadet Division and nine in the Junior Division).
“I am so proud of my girls. They have worked hard for their places,” Anibal Cruz said. “It’s very difficult to get on the national team, so to have two siblings at the same time is incredible.”
WHAT’S NEXT
Now that this year’s competition is in the books, it’s on to the next bout.
“We had a fantastic time competing against the very best athletes in the world.”
Anibal Cruz said. “The standard was extremely high and now we look forward to the next competition; you always have to look to the next one, no matter what the result.”
Even so, what the sisters have already achieved is remarkable. Katelyn is a two-time AAU national champion and multiple time state champion. She has made the Puerto Rican national team four times.
Samantha is also a multiple AAU State Champion and 2021 National champion. She is already planning her future as an Olympic athlete.
But it doesn’t stop there, with just the two sisters. Their older sister, Jessica, 18, is a three-time Puerto Rican team member and their brother, Michael, 9, is also a Taekwondo champion. Michael has high ambitions.
“I love competing in different cities and countries. I am very competitive and one day, I hope to attend the Olympics with my sister,” he said, and looks to his dad for inspiration. “My dad is an awesome coach! He makes it fun!”
Their mom Jamie is all for it.
“I’m also very proud of the kids,” said Jamie. “I can’t wait to see how far they go.”
WHY THE PUERTO RICAN TEAM
It’s the process required in order to become a member of the U.S. team, which differs from that of Puerto Rico. As Anibal explained, selection to the U.S. team is based on points and how many competitions won.
“In order to win more competitions and therefore amass points, you have to attend a lot of competitions,” he said. “With three family members competing, it was going to prove too expensive to be traveling all over the country and abroad to get on the US team.”
Thus they opted for Puerto Rico because a specific competition is held in order to make the team.
Editor’s note: The News Leader reached out several times to USA Taekwondo (USAT), the national governing body of Taekwondo for the United States Olympic Committee and the United States official Member National Association of World Taekwondo for verification. The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based organization never responded.
Then there’s also the sense of pride, as Anibal was born and raised in Puerto Rico.
“It’s also a huge honor to represent my home country,” he said.
WHAT IT TAKES TO COMPETE
Their places on the Puerto Rican team are the result of years of training with their dad Anibal, who owns the U.S. Taekwondo Institute in Clermont.
“To be good at Taekwondo, you have to be flexible, strong and fast. You also have to know the techniques to use in any fight situation,”,” Anibal said. “Only the very dedicated will do well because it’s not a sport you can start and leave. You have to be consistent. It’s an Olympic sport and as such, it takes a lot of dedication to become good.”
IT’S A FAMILY AFFAIR
He was just 15 years old when he took up Taekwondo and has been hooked ever since, competing at national levels all around the world.
It’s no surprise, then, that the entire family practices the sport which is regulated by The World Taekwondo Federation, which is based in Seoul, South Korea.
Even Jamie is involved. Although she doesn’t compete anymore due to a back injury, she has placed as high as second in a national competition.
“My husband introduced me to Taekwondo 20 years ago and I’ve loved it ever since,” Jamie said. “I am competitive but I particularly like the fitness element. It keeps me in shape.”
There is another element to this.
“The fact that Taekwondo is a real family affair is great. The family that trains together stays together,” said Jamie. “ We all love the sport. It’s fabulous to watch and even better to learn.”
She hopes her daughters can be goodwill ambassadors in south Lake County.
“I hope that Katelyn and Samantha will encourage other girls to tryout taekwondo,” she said.
HOW THE FAMILY TRAINS
The Cruz family goes to the Institute every day to practice. They train at least six days a week, typically for at least two hours on a weekday and four to five hours on a Saturday. It’s a grueling schedule, particularly for the children, who also have schoolwork, but they take it in stride.
“I think it’s nice that everyone in my family enjoys Taekwondo,” said Katelyn. “We are very supportive and we help each other all the time.”
HOW IT BEGAN
For years the family practiced in their garage at home in Clermont, until Cruz realized that in order to make the bigger competitions, the girls had to join a serious martial arts gym.
“It was great, training in the garage. But as the girls’ skills improved and their ambitions became bigger, it wasn’t the right environment to train in,” Anibal said. “I looked around but the Taekwondo classes I found were for kids who wanted to do it more for fun, rather than those who had ambitions to compete.
Because he couldn’t find the school he wanted he decided the only thing to do was to set-up his own school. In November 2018 he founded the U.S. Taekwondo Institute November 2018
And it’s grown. It now has 70-plus members.
“I have a large membership of like-minded people who want to take their skills further and who are not afraid of hard work,” said Anibal.
