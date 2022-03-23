“In your column, you stated, “Remember, the no-state income tax was started by Democrats in Florida”. Perhaps you are not aware that Florida was a one-party state at that time.
I turned 21 in 1958 and went to the Dade County Elections Department to register to vote. (Yes, you had to be 21 then). I informed the clerk that I wanted to register as a Republican. The clerk replied, ‘You can’t do that.’
I replied,’What do you mean I can’t do that?’ The clerk’s reply was ‘Well, you can do that but you can’t vote.’ I replied, ‘What do you mean I can’t vote?’ The clerk’s reply was ‘You can’t vote in the primaries.’
Well, that was true as it was a one-party state and there was no Republican primary. I told her, ‘Well, you do it anyway.’ She came back with a voter registration card with a D preprinted in the party affiliation line. I told you I said, Republican. Her reply was ‘I don’t think we have any of those cards.’
I said, ‘Well, you go back and look again.’ She came back with a card that the party registration line was blank and she had written in an R. You have to wonder how many people went along with being told you can’t do that.
In a few years, the Republicans ran a man by the name of George Peterson (I think that was his name) for governor. He lost, but more people began to switch, and we became a two-party state.” L
L, right you are. Florida was a one-party state. In 1940, Democrat Spessard Howard did not even have a Republican challenger for Governor. Why bother?
Fast forward to 1956. When you registered in Miami, the Republican candidate for governor only received 26% of the vote. This is despite Republican Presidential candidate Dwight Eisenhower winning the state of Florida in 1956. The next election George Peterson was indeed the Republican candidate in 1960 and received 40% of the vote.
The Democrats were worried, based on Eisenhower’s popularity, that the state was turning Republican, so they moved the Governor’s race two years before the Presidential election in hopes it would reduce Republican turnout. Oops. In the first off-year election, 1966, a Republican Governor, Claude Kirk, was elected.
Florida stayed mostly leaning Democrat with five out of six governors between 1971 and 1999 being Democrats. Jeb Bush, a Republican, became Governor in 1999, and Republican governors have run the state ever since.
L, I think you are right. Often people put Democrat or Republican on their voter registration to know their vote matters regardless of what they believe. If a Republican always wins the general election in your area, you might as well register and vote in the Republican primary so that your vote counts.
Our vote must count. It is the only tool to change the government we don’t like.
Gerrymandering reduces the impact of your vote. I find the gerrymandering by both parties troubling. The Democrats in New York have created the most egregious example of gerrymandering. But here in Florida, we gerrymander too.
We are a state that is center and just barely right. Governor DeSantis won by less than 1% over Democrat Andrew Gillum in 2018. In 2014, the incumbent Republican Governor Rick Scott won by scarcely 1% over Democrat Charlie Crist.
Even though we are center and barely lean right, the gerrymandering by the Republican party means Republicans control 65% of the seats in the Florida house, not 51%, which would represent the actual political leanings of Florida. And the Democrats in New York appear to be worse.
This means, because of gerrymandering, many Floridians’ votes don’t count in the selections of State Senate and House members. The Supreme Court has recently ruled political parties have this right to gerrymander and reduce the impact of your vote.
As practiced by both Democrats and Republicans, gerrymandering may be legal, but is it right?
