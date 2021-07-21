On July 9, the Clermont Police Department received a call for service at the request of the Probation Office.
Probation officers were checking on Jose Ortiz,at his apartment located on the 500 block of West Montrose Street, when they noticed narcotics and other items, at which time they detained him.
The Clermont Police Department Crime Suppression Unit responded to the address where they observed what appeared to be a “grow house.”
Officers were informed that a firearm and what appeared to be cocaine were also located. A search warrant was completed and executed at the residence.
Ortiz was placed under arrest and later transported to Lake County Jail without further incident.
Ortiz was charged with one count of each:
• Cultivation of Marijuana: (4 rooted/potted plants, 5 dried plants)
• Possession of a controlled substance (Cocaine) with intent to sell: (5 grams),
• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon: (.380 handgun with high capacity drum magazine)
• Possession of Marijuana with the intent to sell: (Marijuana from plants, Marijuana gummies)
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Ortiz is being held on a no bond due to violation of probation.
Note: All suspects are presumed innocent until they are found guilty in a court of law.