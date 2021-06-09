The manatee, Florida’s official state freshwater mammal, has a surprising presence in our local lakes. While commonly sighted in rivers, springs and estuaries, manatees have been able to transverse the lock systems connecting the Harris Chain of Lakes to the Oklawaha River.
In 2015, a manatee named “Leesburg” became a local celebrity along with her calf. Just recently, a manatee was spotted in Trout Lake in Eustis which has a passage to Lake Eustis.
Adult manatees are typically 9-10 feet long and weigh up to 1,200 pounds; however, they may grow to over 13 feet long and weigh more than 3,500 pounds. Calves are 3-4 ft. long and weigh 60-70 lbs. at birth. Manatees may live as long as 60 years in the wild. Manatees are herbivores, that is, they eat vegetation. Manatees have no teeth for biting, only teeth for grinding. They use their upper lip like an elephant uses its trunk, helping to draw plants into their mouth. The stiff whiskers around their mouth provide the manatees with a sense of touch helping them to understand the environment.
Unfortunately, the mortality rate is very high for Lake County manatees due to boat strikes. Boaters are asked to be on the lookout for these slow-moving, gentle creatures, especially in shallow waters, narrow waterways and around docks. Under state and federal law, it is illegal to attract manatees to an area by purposely providing a source of freshwater or by offering food. Besides, manatees lured to unsafe areas may be in greater danger of being struck by vessels in these areas. It is also illegal to harass them by contact or close interaction.
The Lake County Water Authority has been working to get the word out about Lake County’s manatees with education for all ages as well as their current status. Initiatives have included tracking and intervention when needed with the researchers from Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute (CMARI). In addition, the Trout Lake Nature Center provides school or youth group presentations on manatees, call 352-357-7536 for more information.
To report an injured or distressed manatee to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, call the hotline at 1-888-404-3922. General sightings can be reported to 407-275-4157, option 7. For more information about Lake County’s manatees, go to www.lcwa/org. Trout Lake Nature Center’s dock on Trout Lake is available for observation 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Contributed by Trout Lake Nature Center, www.troutlakenaturecenter.com, an independent donation-based nonprofit located in Eustis.