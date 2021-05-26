The latest exhibit “Find Your Way Home: There’s A Map for That!” is now available at the Winter Garden Heritage Museum. Maps from museum’s collection present a cartographic survey of Winter Garden, West Orange County and Florida, with reproductions dating back to the 1850s. visitors can see how maps across the decades defined a growing city, documented orange groves through aerial photography, promoted tourism and more. The museum is located at One North Main Street, Winter Garden. Hours for the exhibit, which runs through July, are Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. or by appointment. Call 407-656-3244 or visit www.wghf.org.