Have you faced economic challenges or benefits because of your race? In its final session of a free three-part online lecture series on racism, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County is hosting the program, Racial Wealth Gap.
Cassandra Brown and Mae Hazelton will present a 90-minute interactive learning experience about living in the racial wealth gap. Participants will be divided into breakout groups and guided by facilitators.
Brown is a recent graduate of Florida A&M University’s College of Law. After serving as president of the FAMU Law Chapter of the ACLU, she became president of the Central Florida Chapter of the ACLU. In 2018, Brown was elected to the Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District Board. She also sits on the Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Board, serves on the League of Women Voters Juvenile Justice Committee, and is co-founder of a grassroots voting initiative 2020 All about the Ballots. As president of the Lake County Voices of Reason, she engaged in a two-year battle against the relocation of a confederate statue to Lake County.
Mae Hazelton was born and raised in Tavares. She is a retiree with over 34 years of federal civilian service and three years of active duty in the U.S. Army. She has 30 years of experience with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the Pentagon, Army Headquarters, Army Command and various operational level activities. She is a co-founder of the grassroots voting initiative 2020 All About the Ballots and was a leading advocate against bringing a confederate statue to Lake County.
Free and open to the public, the program will be Sunday, March 14, at 7 p.m.
To participate via the internet or hear the lecture by phone, register through the Zoom link provided on the home page of www.lakecountyuu.net.