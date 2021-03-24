In a March 25 Facebook Live event, author and historian Richard Cronin will tell the story of the founding of the Oakland – Winter Garden region, a tale predating even the founding of Orlando. Beginning with the fact that an Oakland Post Office was originally where Winter Garden stands today, Cronin will present a history – supported by Alabama Supreme Court records – to show how the first families arrived in the region and established an agricultural empire along the south shore of Lake Apopka.
The online program, “When Winter Garden Was Oakland: A History of West Orange County,” will be presented by Winter Garden Heritage Foundation at 6:30 p.m.
To access the program, visit the Winter Garden Heritage Foundation Facebook page at http://bit.ly/3ly7OZ9.