CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS
Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration.
Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.
PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799
March 9
Business After Hours
5-7 p.m.
Waterfront Park
330 W. Third St.
Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Be sure to bring your business cards, cash for the 50/50 raffle that raises money for scholarships, and expect to have a good time with lots of door prizes. We will kick off this Business After Hours with a 40th-year anniversary ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating Sommer Sports at 4:30 p.m.
March 10
Young Professionals
11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Barrels & Boards
7965 FL-50 A500
Groveland
Our goal is to foster relationships for professionals under 40 in our community. Join us for casual networking, good conversation, and some fun at our monthly South Lake Young Professionals luncheon! This month we welcome Dustin and Jamie Lowe of Lake Catherine Farms and Kim's Cabbage Patch who will discuss how they grew their businesses. We encourage you to invite a friend to meet our South Lake Young Professionals.
March 17
Chamber Breakfast
7:15 - 8:30 a.m.
Clermont City Center
620 W. Montrose St.
Join the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and local business leaders for our monthly Chamber breakfast at the Clermont City Center. This breakfast will feature a keynote presentation from Lake County Sheriff, Peyton C. Grinnell. Please register for this catered event by clicking the "register here" button below. Please register. $11 for guest, or $2 for guest if only having coffee.
March 24
Business Accelerator Series
7:30 - 9:30 a.m.
Clermont City Center
620 W. Montrose St.
This month, we welcome Dr. Juanita Benedict of Athena Pelvic Therapy and Jan Holness-Wilson of The Touch 4 Health & Wellnes