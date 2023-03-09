CALENDAR OF EVENTS
Unless otherwise indicated, events are in Clermont
ONGOING
Starting Feb. 1
AARP income tax prep
Tax preparation begins and will be conducted on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Appointment are required. To make an appointment and.or for more information, call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message; you call we be returned as soon as possible
Lions Club Shooting Range
Second, third and fourth Saturdays
8 a.m.-Noon
State Road 50
Groveland (across from Tractor Supply)
This is open to the public The age limit, with parent or guardian is 16 years old for pistols, and 12 years old for shotguns. Requirements/costs are: handguns (.45 caliber or less): $15 and your own ammuniction; shotguns for skeet and target shooting (.22 caliber rifles), with 41-, 12, 16 or 20 gauge issued at $3 per round on target lines; skeets: $5 for 10 clays, use your own ammunition.. For special parties and events, as well as opportunities for personal training, conceal and permit, contact Mia Rodriguez, USS Academy, at 407-289-6807.
March 16-18
Spring book sale at Groveland library
756 W. Broad St.
Groveland
The Friends of Marion Baysinger Memorial Library is sponsoring a three day book sale March 16-18 at the library. Hours are noon-7 p.m., Thursday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Select from a new inventory of gently used books, CDs and DVDs. Tickets will be available for purchase to enter the drawing for a special Easter basket. All proceeds fund children, teen and adult programming and other events and needs of the library. Cash or Square payment only.
March 25
Book Sale, Bake and Craft Fair
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Minneola City Hall gym
800 U.S. 27
Minneola
If you like book bargains, the Friends of the Minneola Schoolhouse Library (FOL Minneola) annual Spring Book, Bake and Craft Sale is the place to be. There will be a sizable selection of books, as well as CDs and DVDs, all priced between 25 cents to $1. Come hungry, not only for bargains, but food, as breakfast and lunch options will be available in the kitchen, also at very reasonable prices. If you are in the mood for something lighter, there will be a table of baked goods. Because this is also a craft fair, there will also be 60 tables of crafts and gift items from local artisans and vendors. On top of all that will be the opportunity to buy tickets at the entrance to the gym to win a gift basket or a handmade quilt.
March 25
Cultural and Genealogic Showcase
9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cooper Memorial Library
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
“Pastfinders Presents: A Cultural & Genealogical Community Showcase.”
This is a free event in which lineage, genealogical, historical and cultural societies will be in attendance. There will be much to do and see. Come in traditional outfits, or dress in your ancestor’s flag colors. Take photos at the cultural photo booth area. Watch Scottish highland dancing; discover the Genealogy Room; and see the documentary film “Finding Samuel Lowe.” Movie seating is limited, so plan on getting there early.
Register for this free event and pick up your complimentary welcome packet and raffle tickets at the door. Registration is not required, but recommended. To learn more about Pastfinders Genealogical Society: https://PastfindersSLC.org or find PastfindersofSL on Facebook.
About the event: https://PSLC-Cultural-Genealogical-Showcase.eventbrite.com
March 26
Spring Things and Blings Craft Fair
Noon-4 p.m.
Clermont Arts & Recreation Center
3700 U.S. 27
Shalom Y’All is an outreach program at Congregation Sinai in Groveland. Its goal is to expand togetherness by achieving community while enjoying friendships, culture, education and embracing our heritage. Its next event is the Spring Things and Blings Craft Fair. More than 50 vendors will be participating in this free event.