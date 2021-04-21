With below-average rainfall in March across the central and southern ends of the St. Johns River Water Management District, it’s a good reminder why April is Water Conservation Month in Florida. Typical for April, water levels in the aquifer are beginning to drop, and this April is forecast to have below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures.
A full report outlining March’s hydrologic conditions was presented at the SJRWMD’s governing board meeting last week.
Districtwide, March rainfall averaged 1.52 inches, which is 1.95 inches below the long-term average for the month. March rainfall was below average across the District, but the greatest shortfall was in the central coastal and southern counties. Districtwide, the cumulative total for the past 12 months was 2.17 inches above the long-term average.
Upper Floridan aquifer conditions (groundwater levels) at the end of March were in the high or normal ranges across the District. Groundwater levels are at the 65th percentile districtwide. This means that since 1980, aquifer levels have been higher than they are now about 35 percent of the time.
Surface water flow conditions were average for this time of year throughout the district other than in the Wekiva and Econlockhatchee rivers.
Lake Apopka’s water level did not fluctuate significantly and matched its regulation schedule at 65.9 feet. Lake Apopka is part of a system with water control structures that are operated by the District to reduce flood impacts, and the lake level is regulated according to a specific schedule.
To learn more about rainfall totals and other hydrologic data collected, visit sjrwmd.com.
