Marianna Kowalczyk, 87 (88) of Clermont, FL went home on January 31 surrounded by loved ones. Born during potato harvest in 1933 sometime, the registrar was not avail-able until February 10, 1934. Born and raised in Poland she lived through WW II as a child. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Marian, daughter Jadzia Olkowicz and son Piotr and 3 son-in-laws: Walter, Janusz and Edward. She is survived by 9 children: Janek (Malgosia), Krystyna Skrzyniarz, Barbara Rzemieniecki, Zbigniew-Andy (Brenda) all of Clermont, Elzbieta (Darusz) Jar-zabek of Fern Park, Romek (Jennifer) and Tomasz (Isabel) of Virginia, Ewa (Grzegorz) Debek and Danusia (Ross) Browne of Warsaw, Poland. She is sur-vived by 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grand-child. In leu of flowers please send donations to Cornerstone Hospice.