Mark’s Floors is family owned and operated by Mark Compston. Mark has been providing ﬂoors in the Central Florida area since 1976. We install all types of ﬂoors including, carpet, vinyl plank, lami-nate, hardwood and tile. We service homeowners, realtors, contractors, and builders in the Clermont, Minneola, Winter Garden and surrounding areas.
At Mark’s Floors you always get great service and great prices. Mark’s Floors guarantees your total satisfaction with our service and installation of the product of your choosing.
You can contact us at one of our two locations below or email us at info@marksﬂoorsonline.com and we will get in touch with you to set up an appointment.
You can visit one of our showrooms or we can come to your home to meet with you. At that time, you will be presented with samples of the products as well as professional recommendations that will suit all your ﬂooring needs.
We look forward to working with you to provide the most durable, stain resistant, guaranteed products that will last and accommodate your family’s lifestyle. Feel free to explore our products online at www.marksﬂoorsonline. com or contact us and we will come to you.
Our Minneola location is located at 301 E. Washington St. Minneola, FL 34715 Ph: (352) 394-0303. Our Winter Garden location is located at 731 S. Dillard St. Units 101/103 Winter Garden, FL 34787 Ph: (407) 410-8998.
We are open from 9am - 5pm, Monday – Friday and 10am - 2pm on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.