Lifelong Clermont resident Chuck Seaver spoke to fellow Historical Society members at the Jan. 10 meeting. His topic was about the photos used in the 2022 calendar issued by the Kiwanis Club of Clermont, of which he is a member.
In his position as a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club of Clermont, Seaver was responsible for helping select the photographs used on the calendar and in designing its layout.
One photo was of particular interest, and has a tie-in with the 1920s Orange Belt Depot, which was where he made his presentation.
The Depot gets a lot of attention from visitors to the Historic Village for several reasons, but one of those reasons is not originally a part of the building. It is a large, gray, round door that had been part of a citrus packing plant located across the tracks from the depot.
When the plant burned to the ground, the door was found in the ashes and moved to the depot (at that time the location of a barbecue restaurant).
The calendar is a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club and are available for purchase for $10 at various locations around Clermont, including the Historic Village.
ABOUT THE HISTORIC VILLAGE
The Historic Village is home to several other buildings of significance to the history of Clermont. Located at 490 West Avenue on the shores of Lake Minneola, the Village is open for tours every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. A donation of $5 per person 12 and over is requested The calendars and souvenirs are available to be purchased.
INTERESTED IN BEING MORE INVOLVED?
Are you interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general? Why not consider joining the Historical Society? Annual dues are just $25 for an individual and $35 for a couple.
The Historical Society holds monthly meetings held 6 p.m., the second Monday of each month in the Depot at the Historic Village. The next meeting is Feb. 14.
TO LEARN MORE
Visit: clermonthistoricvillage.org or go to its Facebook page.