The May 15 graduation ceremonies at Montverde Academy will include a commencement address by Marlee Matlin, a legally deaf actress who won both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in 1987 for her work in the film “Children of a Lesser God.” During her subsequent career, Matlin also was nominated for four Emmy awards for her appearances on “Seinfeld,” “Picket Fences,” “The Practice,” and “Law and Order: SVU.”
An advocate for the hearing-impaired community, Matlin developed “Marlee Signs,” the ﬁrst celebrity-driven app teaching basics of American Sign Language on mobile devices, in 2015. Matlin has also helped raise awareness for better hearing health for deaf and hard of hearing children and adults in developing countries, in support of the Starkey Hearing Foundation.
The Class of 2021 Commencement also will include a baccalaureate address delivered by Philip Prescott, a former Montverde Academy teacher who has served as a Protestant minister for 20 years. Michael English, Dove and Grammy award winner and former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band; and gospel singer Callie Day are featured performers.
