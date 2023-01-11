The prestigious annual South Lake Chamber of Commerce Public Service award, the Ann Dupee Gem of the Hills award was awarded by Kathy Smith, retiring executive director of the Community Foundation of South Lake, to Mary Jo Pfeiffer.
“It is a pleasure to present the 2022 Ann Dupee Gem of the Hills Award this morning to this well-deserving individual,” said Smith.
She explained that the Gem of the Hills Community Service Award honors residents or organizations that contribute to the South Lake community by lending time, effort and talents outside any volunteer work done for their employer.
“In 2000, this “Gem” moved here to Clermont with her husband, “said Smith. “Our recipient gave 15 years of helping anyone in the community obtain and sell valuables or collectibles. You could always count on being greeted with a friendly smile and southern charm when visiting our recipient.
“For many years, this “Gem” volunteered for Meals on Wheels and prepared more than 75 meals per week. She was part of the Downtown Partnership and served on the Clermont City Council for two years.”
That wasn’t all Pfeiffer has contributed, continued Smith. Over the past five years, Pfeiffer has been a dedicated volunteer with the Give a Day Foundation, as well as always ready to lend a hand for the South Lake Chamber monthly breakfast setup, breakdown, and other local events. Further, Pfeiffer also volunteers at local thrift stores.
Also paying tribute to Pfeiffer was David Colby, president and CEO of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce.
“We are thrilled to be able to recognize an outstanding volunteer who continues to consistently help our entire community every month,” he said. “Mary Jo really does a great job. It is very fulfilling for Mary Jo to be recognized and to receive our Gem of the Hills Award, because she really is a tremendous asset.”
Pfeiffer was modest and humble as she accepted the award. She confessed to being caught off-guard.
“Wow, I was totally surprised. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way,” said Pfeiffer, who added her “work” was far from finished. “If you ever need someone to volunteer to help our community, just ask me.”
ABOUT MARY JO PFEIFFER
Pfeiffer is originally from Chicago. She followed her children here to Clermont in 1999.
She met a woman who made a business enterprise from working with estate sales, learning how some people’s trash may be another person’s treasures.
She began acquiring “treasures” with jewelry, books, antiques, art, clothing, glassware, seasonal decorations and everything imaginable.
In 2002, after selling through other retailers, she opened and operated The Vintage View in downtown Clermont for many years, before retirement. She continues to be an advocate and volunteer for many organizations including The Animal League, Dorcas Way, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and Give A Day Foundation.
She continues to dabble in selling her valuable collectibles through other people’s shops, fully supported by her husband, four daughters and two sons.