Mascotte Charter’s 2022-2023 Open Application for Enrollment is available online and will be until Feb. 28. Please note, Pre-K /VPK enrollment will be in March.
The application is open to new students to Mascotte Charter entering Kindergarten to fifth grade for the 2022-2023 school year.
Mascotte Charter is a public charter school that offers before/after care, 1:1 technology, tutoring, art, music, P.E., science and more.
To complete an application, visit: https://mse.lake.k12.fl.us/information/enrollment
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Contact the school office from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.