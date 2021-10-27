Michael Sykes is no longer the mayor of the City of Mascotte. According to his successor, Steven Sheffield, who was sworn into the mayor’s officer at the start of the Oct. 19 city council agenda meeting, Sykes submitted his resignation because he no longer lives in Mascotte, having accepted a job offer that prompted the move.
The announcement of Sykes’ resignation by City Attorney Andrew Hand was the first matter of business brought before the council. Hand then informed city councilors that a new mayor needed to be sworn in, to fill out the remainder of Sykes’ term. That fell to Sheffield, who had been serving as Mayor Pro Tem.
The next order of business was to nominate a new council member to fill the vacancy Sykes’ resignation had created.
Councilor Pam Terry made a motion suggesting the council nominate was Randy Brashear, who has previously served in elected capacities for the city, and is the father of current councilor Brenda Brashear.
His nomination was immediately disqualified by the city attorney.
“That is not possible,” said Hand, who cited a statute re: nepotism. “He can serve, if elected, but not if he is appointed.”
Terry then suggested another person.
“I make the motion we appoint Ella Cruz,” she said. That motion was seconded and in a 4-0 vote, Cruz took her place as the new councilor.
While most of the items on the agenda elicited little to no comment from either councilors or the public (whether in person or via Zoom), one matter appeared to stoke the ire of Sheffield, Resolution 2021-01-729, Maintenance Memorandum of Agreement for SR 50 Multi-Use Trail.
At issue was the wording spelling out the responsibilities as pertaining to the safety and upkeep of a multi-use trail, which is part of a road widening project of State Road 50.
“The question is, is the city of Mascotte responsible for the trail, and the answer is no,” said
Lorena Cucek, the project manager for the Florida Department of Transportation; she was accompanied by Jude Jean-Francois, also with the FDOT.
Major issues with the trail would fall under the purview of FDOT, while daily maintenance, such as trash control, would fall to the city. That did not sit well with Sheffield, who challenged why that should be the responsibility of the city. “Because the city is there, but not the state.”
Sheffield explained he wanted specific wording making sure the city would not be responsible for major replacements or renovations; that he was not satisfied with the current wording, as he expressed concern that future city councils might be saddled with the financial burden.
“We will never ask the city to be responsible said Jean-Francois.
His say-so was not persuasive. Sheffield reiterated he wanted to see the document.
“I am looking for the legal wording the city will not be responsible,” he said. “I move we table this until we have the documents.”
Next to be addressed, under New Business, was the ongoing negotiations with Annamarie Reno, who has been offered the city manager position. There were three matters tied into the contract negotiations.
The first was the issue of a one-year vs. two-year contract; Reno was requesting the latter. With the exception of Terry, the rest of the city council found no objection. However, Terry was adamant about offering only a one-year contract, as she saw no justification for a two-year contract and questioned what would it accomplish, especially as Reno could back out of serving as city manager. Sandra Brashear defended Reno.
“We have a strong person coming in, capable of doing the job we want her to do,” Brashear said.
Second on the list discussed as that of salary. Reno wants to be the highest paid city employee, and in that she was in accordance with Terry.
“I agree wholeheartedly,” said Terry. “I wouldn’t take a salary less than those working under me.”
Reno was asking $120,000. The average for a city the size of Mascotte, Brashear pointed out, was $115,000-116,000. She suggested $115,500.
Finally, was the issue of reimbursement for moving. Reno was asking $5,000. Sheffield didn’t think that amount was out of line; in fact, he speculated it might even be low, considering where Reno will be moving from, in Michigan.
In all, Reno was amenable to the dollar amounts discussed.
“I am actually good with everything proposed,” Reno said.
In a 4-1 vote, with Terry opposing, city council agreed to the above three matters.