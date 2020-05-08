Specialized Rehabilitation Physician Group of Clermont recently delivered personal protective equipment to skilled nursing homes facilities in Central Florida to deal with the health crisis caused by COVID-19.
SRPG has delivered some 300 fabric masks and face shields to 40 facilities in Lake, Orange, Osceola, Brevard and Polk counties. Plans are to deliver more than 400 face shields and face masks to additional nursing home employees.
“The battle against the coronavirus is everyone’s responsibility,” said Javier Placer, MD. “Our commitment at Specialized Rehabilitation Physician Group is to help the people who are in COVID-19’s line of defense. We can all contribute a grain of sand to combat this pandemic.”
Specialized Rehab Physician Group is a privately held and physician-owned multidisciplinary group based in Central Florida.