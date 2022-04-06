AUBURNDALE — The Florida Rush under-13 boys’ soccer team and its fans received some extra excitement Sunday in the Florida Youth Soccer Association’s Commissioner’s Cup tournament at Lake Myrtle Park in Auburndale.
The Rush, based in Clermont, fell to Cape Coral Springs United FC in an abandoned match when Ruch coach Luis Gallardo was forced to leave the game after he was given his second yellow card late in the contest.
The card was given on what may have been the winning goal in the championship game of the Commissioner’s Cup against Coral Springs United FC.
Florida Rush scored a goal late in the game to gain a 3-2 lead against Coral Springs. However, an official called a hand ball and no goal, which caused Gallardo to come onto the field.
According to the official, Gallardo left his technical area in a confrontational manner, resulting in his second yellow card.
Gallardo, who won the Commissioner’s Cup last year with a different team, questioned what happened while Rush fans and players came across the field in attempts to question the officials.
“We didn’t lose,” Gallardo said after the game. “They did very good and they deserved to win. I don’t know why the referee did what he did. I saw we scored and 30 seconds later he said it was a handball. I asked him why. They are kids. I didn’t say a bad word.”
When fans were told by volunteer/elected Region C South Commissioner Ed Kinsey that another coach could fill in for Gallardo, a man said he could coach. However, he did not have his coaching credentials with him.
“We are all about safety,” said David Deagan, referee assigner for the Florida Youth Soccer Association. “The kids and the parents get into it. We do forget there’s a lot of passion involved. They (parents) are also role models. We have laws of the game and we try to uphold them as much as possible.”
Deagan went on to say that coaches must pass background checks and take Safe Sport training.
The hand ball call by the referee is non-appealable.
According to Deagan, the referee will write a supplemental report that will be reviewed by the FYSA discipline committee.
Juan Duque Bonilla scored first for the Rush giving the team a 1-0 lead in the first half. Coral Springs tied the match about six minutes into the second half.
The Rush went up 2-1 as Adrian Rodriguez took a pass from Karim Nunez Basllam and scored as the Coral Springs keeper came out of the box and fell, leaving the goal wide open.
Florida Rush entered the game with a 10-0 record.
Lisa Fellows-Coffey is a correspondent with the Winter Haven Sun/Four Corners News, sister publications of the News Leader