Must meet challenge by Oct. 31
Oakland Nature Preserve is delighted to announce it has received a Challenge Match Grant for its environmental education programs. This grant, in the amount of $10,000, requires a matching fund of $10,000.
This is extremely valuable to the nature preserve’s environmental education programs, which serve people of all ages in both Orange and Lake counties. The educational accomplishments over the years is a source of pride; with this opportunity it can continue to develop and expand programs.
Your donation will be matched, dollar for dollar, so your contribution will have double the impact and will directly help fund educational programs throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
TO DONATE
Oakland Nature Preserve is an active 501 (c ) (3) organization, and your donations may be tax deductible. You can make checks payable to: Oakland Nature Preserve and mail to P.O. Box 841, Oakland, FL 34760. Please note on the memo line that your donation is for the Challenge Match Grant.
You can also visit www.OaklandNaturePreserve.org and click donate to have your gift matched.