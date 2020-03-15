Max the rooster, who has been living for the past few years in downtown Clermont close to the Clermont Historic Village and the South Lake Trail, as of last week, has been relocated to a safe and rooster-friendly environment.
Historically, Max is an aging rooster who had a hard life before moving out of the swamp that is now Victory Pointe and into downtown Clermont. Anyone who has followed Max’s story knows that he became quite a handsome fellow after coming out into the sunlight.
Recently however, there were incidents of individuals taunting and/or harassing Max and also of Max turning very aggressive trying to protect his turf. A few complaints of people having been chased, bitten and attacked were reported to city officials, and Clermont’s ordinance that prohibits farm animals in the city limits was enforced.
The feeling was that it was just a matter of time before someone seriously hurt Max or Max seriously hurt someone; especially a child or someone trying to pet, feed or even stay clear of him.
Although lots of people loved seeing Max strutting around the area, he needed a quiet place where he can live away from all the disturbances of city life. No one is to blame for Max’s departure. He simply needed a safe place where he could roam and crow whenever the mood hits him, eat properly and not be harassed -- and that is what he now has.
Thanks to the City, the Village and to the owners of a local feed store that housed Max temporarily for keeping him safe and for finding him a good permanent home away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Today, Max is reported to be doing great living among other chickens at a nearby private 5-acre farm.
For those who would like a memento to remember Max by, the Historic Village has refrigerator magnets and pins with Max on them for purchase or order for $5. You can buy one when the Village is open every Friday from 1 - 3 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m.