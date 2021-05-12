The May 21 South Lake Chamber of Commerce member breakfast meeting will feature guest speaker Lance Sewell, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital CEO, who will share information on the hospital’s upcoming projects.
The 7:15 a.m. breakfast, which is limited to 114 people, will take place at the Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose Street in downtown Clermont. Registration is required. All attendees wear a mask, have their temperature checked and use hand sanitizer at this event.
For more information and to reserve your spot, call 352-394-4191 or email rsvp@southlakechamber-fl.com.