(A partial listing of Memorial Day observances is at the end of this column)
When I was a youth growing up in the 1950s and early 1960s, World War II was still fresh in the minds and memories in the town in which I was raised, as I am confident it was across the nation.
In my town we marched from the library through downtown, which was lined on both sides of the streets, to the cemetery, where speeches were made, certain gravesites adorned with small American flags, and a bugler playing taps.
To this day I clearly remember the cheers as each contingent (me in my Cub Scout uniform) approached each block along the route. The loudest and longest cheers were always for the military veterans, and deservedly so.
One aspect I most remember is a majority of the community members turned out for a specific reason: To honor those who “gave their all.” Those whose lives were lost, the common man and woman in the prime of life, only to have it cut short defending our country and protecting freedom.
The community instinctively recognized that it was its honor and obligation to set aside several hours to pay tribute. Fun activities could and should wait, and these did. To this day I still long for that, yet realizing these type of ceremonies are probably a thing of the past. We have changed too much for that, and I think we are worse off because of that.
As a nation, I feel we have lost our way in that respect. It didn’t help that the Vietnam war was the start of much of that and the revelation decades later the nation had been lied to by those we had elected to serve, from the President on down.
It’s been a downward spiral ever since I so believe. But what saddens — no, that’s too mild — what enrages me more than anything is where we are today. During my lifetime, this is one of the most trying of times in America. The rise of extremism and tribalism; the equating of ignorance being comparable to knowledge; that black is white and white is black; the lack of open mindedness and compromise; and the threat to democracy not just around the world, but even here in the United States, all make me wonder where society is headed.
What’s worse is not just the rise of the abovementioned, but the fact it is celebrated by many. We often read or hear the argument “What would our Founding Fathers say or think.” Let’s reframe this for Memorial Day: “What would those who laid down their lives say or think? Would they say or think, ‘I gave up my life for nothing?’”
I sure as heck hope not.
LOCAL OBSERVANCES (as of press time)
Groveland
8 a.m., Friday, May 27, Lake David Park
Clermont
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, May 28,
11105 Autumn Lane
Free event, but reservations required.
Call 407-917-2957, or visit: michaels-foundation.org/event/memorial-day-event-free-for-veterans-their-families-friends/
Clermont
10 a.m., Monday, May 30, Waterfront Park