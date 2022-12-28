Hi, friends.
My name is Rosie and I am as sweet as my name. I am a 50 lb., 3-year-old German Shepherd blend and I am looking for my forever family.
I came to The Animal League with my eight precious puppies who were only nine days old. My friends here took care of me and my babies and helped to find them loving homes. Now it is my turn.
My foster mom says I am very well behaved in the house. I come when I am called and I lovelovelove to play fetch for as long as you want to throw the toy for me to fetch. A nice backyard to run and play in would be so much fun.
At the same time, I like to snuggle, go for car rides and maybe best of all, I am housetrained.
I am currently being treated for heartworms, but I am very much adoptable.
Everyone tells me that I am so pretty and that I am such a good girl and that a family of my very own is out there looking for me. Are you that family?
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family or would like more details, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.