Reader G writes, “David, in your column comparing Democrat-led states to Republican-led states, you cherry-picked on a data point, 2022 job creation in each state, to try and fool everyone that government regulation and taxes don’t matter. Seriously, next, you are going to tell us Bernie Sanders had been right all along. Let’s all move to Denmark.”
Thanks, G. I’ve never been to Denmark. I don’t know what it would be like to live there compared to the U.S.A., but gosh, let’s take a road trip and find out.
In my mind, nothing compares to good old American hard work and hustle. I think of those big government European countries as slow-moving and unproductive. How about you? I looked up which countries in the world had the best productivity at work. Ireland was the most productive at $99.13 per hour of work.
Germany is number two in hourly productivity at $66.71. Of course, despite their eight weeks of vacation, everyone knows the Germans are still … well, Germans. Workers.
The Netherlands is number three and the good old U.S.A., is number four in productivity in the world. G, here’s where it gets a little strange. In the top 10 productive countries are also “socialist” countries Belgium, Sweden, Norway, France and Denmark.
Denmark is just about as productive per hour of work as the U.S.A. The so-called socialist European states are right there with America in productivity with the Netherlands and Germany being higher.
What’s even more interesting, G, is that other studies show the U.S.A., at number six with productivity per hour at $73.70. In that study, high-taxes, high-welfare Denmark ranks higher than the U.S.A., in productivity per hour worked earning fifth place.
The reason productivity is such an important gauge is that it translates into national income. In 2018, Denmark’s GDP per person was $62,889 versus the lower U.S.A., GDP of just $54,542. Another study showed the GDP per capita to be about the same.
Since we are on our Denmark journey together, G, I looked around and discovered something else interesting. In Denmark, the average Dane lives 4.3 years longer than the average American. The income gap is also less in Denmark. Denmark ranks sixth in having less income inequality, while America ranks 35th, with a lot more income inequality.
Isn’t it more expensive to live in Denmark? Nope.The cost of rent for one person was $879 in Denmark versus $1,325 in the United States. Ouch. The overall cost of living for a family was $3,941 in Denmark and much higher in the U.S.A., at $4,790 per month.
Compared to the U.S.A., Denmark spends a lot less money on police officers and prisons. America’s murder rate is five times that of Denmark. The rape rate in America is four times that of Denmark. The U.S. has 10 times the number of people in prison, on a relative basis to Denmark.
G, I’ve never been to Denmark, but I thank you for encouraging me to make this trip. Denmark has shorter work weeks, more vacation, is just as productive per person, has a longer life span, and lower crime than the U.S.A. Maybe Bernie Sanders has a point.
G, my columns are about life not being red or blue, Democrat and Republican. Most truth can be found in the middle, with interesting ideas from both sides that deserve a hearing. This “Denmark versus the U.S.A.,” trip suggests caution about automatically choosing sides. Can each of us try to be more open and considerate when we have conversations with people who think differently than we do?
What do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin may be reached at: David@d-r.media