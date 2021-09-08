Dear Champions,
I hope everyone’s school year is off to a great start.
Special thanks to those who joined me for the first Lunch with the Mayor last month at Outback Steakhouse. The turnout was wonderful and I enjoyed meeting everyone. We will skip lunch in September due to the Labor Day holiday. Lunches are planned for noon the first Monday of each month at varying restaurants, resuming Oct. 6 at a location to be announced.
Last month, the Tokyo Olympics came to a close. At least 18 competitors with Clermont connections represented 10 countries in track and field and brought home at least 10 medals. Way to go, Champions!
September is an exciting month in the City of Clermont. Council and I plan to interview finalists for City Manager on Sept. 9 and 10. We invite the public to Meet the City Manager Candidates from 6:30-8 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 9 at the Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St. This is a great opportunity for residents to ask questions and get to know the candidates. We anticipate announcing our selection shortly thereafter.
This month also marks the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. I hope you will attend the city’s annual memorial ceremony at 10 a.m. Sat., Sept. 11 at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, put on by our fire and police departments. The event is free, but space is limited so make sure to get your ticket early. Reserve tickets at https://bit.ly/Sept11Reservation.
We are happy to bring back Sips & Salsa on Sat., Sept. 18 at Waterfront Park in partnership with the South Lake Chamber of Commerce. You do not want to miss this memorable family festival of food, music, dancing, games and even Chihuahua races.
Looking ahead, you also will want to save the date for National Night Out on Tues., Oct. 5 at Waterfront Park. Our police department heads up this fun, educational family night every year. Several local agencies and vendors will be there, too.
As a reminder, I would like to encourage everyone to be vigilant about their health and follow CDC guidelines. We are experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases with the highly contagious Delta variant. Vaccines continue to be available at several locations in Clermont.
Until Next Time,
Tim Murry, Clermont Mayor