As the managing editor, I am in a position many of my peers envy. Week in and week out, the Clermont News Leader has an excellent ratio of news and advertisements — in fact, it’s one of the better ones in the industry as a whole — and it is thanks to our advertisers the newspaper is able to inform and entertain you, our readers, to the degree in which we have this past year-and-a-half.
But this is not a boast. It’s quite the opposite, and it pains me. This success has generated a ton of backlog. It has led to articles, especially those from clubs, not appearing in a timely fashion. As a result, sometimes I have had to kill an article because it no longer has much relevance. Other times an article may not appear until weeks later.
To address this, the News Leader is establishing new protocols, beginning with placing on our website and Facebook page articles such as club news, calendars, and items that are of interest but might not otherwise appear in the print edition. Upon occasion, though, articles will appear online and in print.
At the same time, certain features will no longer be part of the News Leader’s presentation in the print edition. These include arrest reports, the Caregiver column and Peace of Mind column. Other features may also be excised. All of this is being done in order to free up space that will allow the pertinent news you need to know to appear.
As time progresses and the News Leader grows in readership and advertisers, the number of pages that make up the newspaper will expand. Currently, most editions consist of 32 pages. It is our aim to increase that count by earning your support, and we are determined to achieve that goal.
Again, thank you, readers and advertisers. We appreciate your continuing and growing confidence in us, your community newspaper, the News Leader.