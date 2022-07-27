AVON PARK — A Medal of Honor recipient’s belongings finally made it back to his family. James R. “Red” Hendrix was awarded the Medal of Honor because of his heroic efforts on Dec. 26, 1944, when he saved the lives of Allied soldiers through his selfless acts and bravery during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.
The Medal of Honor is the highest military honor for bravery that can be earned.
The American Legion Post 69 was integral in placing lost documents and photos back into the hands of Hendrix’s family on Saturday in a brief ceremony.
Who had the items and how they were lost is a bit ambiguous.
However, what is known is that an anonymous man found them left behind in a storage unit. When the man realized the importance of the cache, he handed it over to the American Legion about a month ago, hoping they could find the family.
Newly installed Post 69 Commander Larry Roberts sought the help of the Post’s historian, Renee Rescigno. Rescigno became an amateur detective and within two weeks, she made contact with Hendrix’s sister, Zora Gibson, and his daughters, Jackie Dunnahoe, Virginia “Ginny” Selby, Rose Rogers and his wife, Ellen, who could not attend. Rescigno was determined not to give up finding the family. Fortunately they live relatively close, in Lake Alfred, Winter Haven and Haines City.
The Lodge played a short video of Hendrix, a master sergeant, wearing the Medal of Honor. In the video, he recounts the events that earned him the distinguished award.
“I’ve never seen that video,” Rogers said. “I’ve seen a lot, but not that one.”
Gibson said her grandson did a school project on her grandfather, the hero.
In a room full of Post 69 and Post 74 newly installed officers and Hendrix’s family, there was nary a dry eye in the room. The items from the soldier were displayed on a table and the family looked them over after the video was over. They were nearly speechless with getting the items back.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” Gibson said. “I miss him.”
The family said they have so many stories it would take forever to tell. The four daughters and sister agreed James was a true American hero.
Richard was born in Alto, Florida but raised in Lepanto, Arkansas and was one of 15 children. His father was a laborer and the family struggled during the Depression. He was drafted in 1943 to the United States Army. After training, the private was sent overseas to Europe.
Hendrix’s Medal of Honor citation sums up the reason he earned the medal:
“On the night of 26 December 1944, near Assenois, Belgium, Private Hendrix was with the leading element engaged in the final thrust to break through to the besieged garrison at Bastogne when halted by a fierce combination of artillery and small arms fire. He dismounted from his half-track and advanced against two 88-mm. guns, and, by the ferocity of his rifle fire, compelled the gun crews to take cover and then to surrender.
“Later in the attack he again left his vehicle, voluntarily, to aid two wounded soldiers, helpless and exposed to intense machine gun fire. Effectively silencing two hostile machine guns, he held off the enemy by his own fire until the wounded men were evacuated.
“Private Hendrix again distinguished himself when he hastened to the aid of still another soldier who was trapped in a burning half-track. Braving enemy sniper fire and exploding mines and ammunition in the vehicle, he extricated the wounded man and extinguished his flaming clothing, thereby saving the life of his fellow soldier.
“Private Hendrix, by his superb courage and heroism, exemplified the highest traditions of the military service.”
Hendrix was presented the Medal of Honor on Aug. 23, 1945 by President Harry S Truman at the White House. He retired from the Army after serving 22 years.
Hendrix died on Nov. 19, 2002 in his home in Davenport from cancer.