Buzz doesn’t know he’s special needs but he might know he’s super special.
Being a staff favorite, Buzz Lightyear has been with us for five long months as he gained strength and has gone through five pages (that’s lots) of veterinary care. You see, Buzz came to us looking like he was chronically and severely starved.
But that is all in his past though and Buzz Baby is ready for a home where he can do a bit of sniffing as hounds love to do and a lot of sleeping like some seniors and teenagers.
He has also learned to enjoy gentle ear rubs and kind whispers telling him what a good and handsome fellow he is.
What are his special needs you ask? Nothing difficult, just a very consistent prescription diet and a lot of love.
We really hope that for once in his life Buzz gets to experience a true home.
